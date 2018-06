This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Gallery View Gallery (4 images) CLEVELAND – The Fox 8 family has grown even more! Weekend reporter Allison Brown and her husband Luke welcomed their son, Beckett Neal, on Friday, April 1. He weighs 7 lbs. 15oz. and is 19 inches long. Mom, dad, Beckett and big brother Emerson are all doing great. Congratulations! 41.499320 -81.694361 Filed in: News Facebook

