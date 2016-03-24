× Armed mother shoots intruder who entered home through window in baby’s room

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – A mother shot an intruder who tried to break into her Indianapolis home Thursday afternoon.

According to police dispatchers, officers received the call around 12:10 p.m. from a home in the 3200 block of West Banta Road. Family members told FOX59 that an infant was in the home when it happened. The mother heard the burglar come in through a window and then took out her pistol.

“She heard the window get busted and she called her husband and said I think somebody’s breaking in the house,” said Edsel Ballard, the woman’s father.

“He broke in through the baby’s window, ok, and when he was coming out the door, my sister was coming out her bedroom door; he aimed and shot at her first and then she shot him,” said Eddie Ballard, the woman’s brother.

A woman shot a burglar multiple times inside her home. Family tell us intruder entered through window in baby's room pic.twitter.com/wMyie6uv9o — James Gherardi (@JamesGherardi) March 24, 2016

The woman exchanged gunfire with the burglar, family members said, and the intruder was hit multiple times. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital. Dispatchers said the intruder was also carrying zip ties and a walkie-talkie.

The infant was not hurt during the incident.

“This shooting is very unusual in this area of our district,” said IMPD Southwest District Commander Mike Spears.

Spears said incidents like this, in this section of the city are very rare. This portion of his district he said is quiet and is mostly residential.

“When we have an incident like this as we do throughout the city, involving the use of a firearm, it’s something we take very personally and we want to get in front of and investigate aggressively,” said Spears.

Alleged burglar shot "multiple times" says family… Look @ sign hanging on porch "We don't call 911" w/ pistol pic.twitter.com/iynvlXZjMW — James Gherardi (@JamesGherardi) March 24, 2016