Ohio Attorney General warns of travel scams ahead of vacation season

COLUMBUS, Ohio– State Attorney General Mike DeWine is warning Ohioans of travel scams as we head into the spring and summer months.

His office said they received more than 400 travel-related complaints last year on issues ranging from billing problems to services that were never delivered.

“We encourage consumers to check out companies before doing business with them,” DeWine said in a news release on Wednesday. “While there are many great travel services, there are a few that don’t follow the rules.”

If the sales happens outside of a normal place of business, people have a three-day right to cancel under the state’s Home Solicitation Act. Also in Ohio, if a seller advertises a free vacation, but the consumer has to listen to a sales pitch, that must be included in the ad.

To avoid problems, DeWine’s office recommends people:

Research companies before doing business with them. Look for complaints filed with the Attorney General’s Office and Better Business Bureau. Search online for reviews using the company’s name and words like “reviews” or “complaints.”

Get the details. Carefully review the terms and conditions of any agreement before signing it.

Make sure verbal promises are put in writing. Otherwise, they’re not guaranteed.

Consider paying with a credit card. You generally have stronger protections to dispute credit card charges if something goes wrong.

Keep documentation. Maintain a copy of the contract or purchase agreement. If a problem arises, document the situation. For example, track the names of people you contact.

Verify your reservations. If you book a trip through a third party, call the resort or hotel where you will be staying to confirm your reservation.

Consumer scams should be reported to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 800-282-0515 or at OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov