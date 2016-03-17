Police: 78-year-old nun shoplifted coffee, soap, snacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERWICK, Pa. — State police say a 78-year-old nun was caught shoplifting $23 worth of coffee, snacks and toiletries from a central Pennsylvania store.

Troopers say Sister Agnes Pennino was seen taking the items from the Surplus Outlet near Berwick on Monday afternoon.

WNEP reports police determined the woman captured on surveillance video was the nun who lived about 20 miles away at a convent in Danville.

The station says Saints Cyril and Methodius Convent officials declined to comment. Nobody answered the phone at the convent Thursday morning.

Shoplifting is a summary offense, akin to a traffic ticket, meaning the nun will likely pay a fine if she's convicted.

Store manager Zane Kishbach says he "couldn't believe it that a nun would actually do something like that."