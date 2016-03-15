× March 15, 2016

Bloom Artisan Bakery

There’s a brand new bakery in Cleveland that’s giving back in a big way! We stepped inside Bloom Artisan Bakery & Cafe to take a look.

Bloom Bakery recently opened in March and will be selling premium breads, pastries, and cafe meals while providing training and jobs for those facing barriers to employment. For example, those with criminal backgrounds. General Manager, Logan Fahey, joined us in studio with more information, and of course samples of their baked goods!

You can find Bloom Bakery on Public Square in Cleveland.

www.BloomBakery.com

Gai Russo Jewelry

One of a kind and beautiful are just two words to describe the work of local jewelry designer, Gai Russo. She invited us into her studio for a better look at her unique and hand-crafted pieces.

You can “Shop for a Cause” this Wednesday, March 16th, at Dante’s in Tremont. Gai Russo and 3 other local jewelry designers will be selling pieces from their collections to benefit Special Wish Foundation in Cleveland.

www.gairusso.com

Canary Travel

If you’re looking to get away, how about a trip to Walt Disney World? We sat down with our friends at Canary Travel to bring you another great deal!

You can save 25% on rooms at select Walt Disney properties! Travel must be booked by March 31st. Just give Canary Travel a call for more information or to book!

Call (216) 252-1000 or visit: www.canarytravel.com

The Beerded Beard

Do you have a beard? Do you love beer? If you answered yes to both, this is for you! Bob Lesher from The Beerded Beard Company joined us in studio with his line of men’s products made from hops! Don’t worry ladies – they have products you can enjoy also!

www.beerdedbeard.com



www.facebook.com/BeerdedBeard

www.etsy.com/BeerdedBeardCo

Tree Huggers Cafe

What do you get when you combine a Corned Beef Reuben and a burrito? A Burrueban – the perfect way to use leftover corned beef! We welcomed Shana Trepal from Tree Huggers Cafe to the kitchen to share her recipe.

www.treehuggerscafe.com

Laura of Pembroke

Warmer weather is here and it’s time to think spring! Lauren Bosworth from Laura of Pembroke joined us in studio with Spring Fashions for every age!

www.lauraofpembroke.com

Dr. Marc: Daylight Savings Time

Some of us get a little cranky around Daylight Savings Time. But why is that? Dr. Marc explains.