Video appears to show man urinating on products at Kellogg’s assembly line

This video is modified, but contains graphic information.

MEMPHIS, TN – A criminal and internal investigation is underway at Kellogg’s after a video surfaced online that appears to show a man filming himself urinating on products on an assembly line.

An internal investigation found it was recorded in 2014 at a facility in Memphis, Tennessee, the company said.

It potentially affected Rice Krispies Treats, Rice Krispies Treats cereal and puffed rice cake products — though all would be past their expiration date at this point.

The video was uploaded Friday to the site World Star Hip Hop.

Kris Charles, a Kellogg’s spokesman, said the company is “outraged by this completely unacceptable situation.”

“We were shocked and deeply disappointed by this video that we just learned of yesterday,” Charles said in a statement Saturday. “We immediately alerted law enforcement authorities and regulators.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has started a criminal investigation, according to CNN affiliate WREG. The station said the video may have been shot during a labor dispute between Kellogg’s and employees who were locked out.