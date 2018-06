Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nothing like a big, delicious breakfast on your birthday!

Today is Scott Sabol's birthday!

To celebrate, our Krisi Capel and Wayne Dawson surprised him with pancakes and other yummy treats after one of his forecasts on Fox 8 News this morning.

Kristi is eating for two and almost swiped the birthday meal, but she held back -- until after the segment!

Happy birthday, Scott!

Watch the video player for more and leave Scott a birthday wish!