Man, dog die in early morning house fire; firefighter seriously hurt

CLEVELAND -- One man and a dog are dead, and a firefighter was seriously injured after an early morning fire on Cleveland's west side.

Firefighters were called to the 3200 block of West 99th Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A man was pulled from the home and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he passed away.

The medical examiner has identified him as Richard Waddell, 44.

The dog was also pulled from the home by firefighters. They tried to resuscitate the dog at the scene, but were unsuccessful.

According to Cleveland Fire Department spokesman Larry Gray, one firefighter was burned on the neck. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Firefighters say the high winds hampered firefighting efforts.

Investigators say Waddell works a late shift, and the fire may have been caused when he fell asleep while cooking.

The man's death was already the city's fifth in 2016. In 2015, there was a total nine fatalities from fires.

