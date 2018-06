CLEVELAND– We know they can play baseball, but can Cleveland Indians players draw?

A game of Pictionary pitted Jason Kipnis and Michael Brantley against Corey Kluber and Yan Gomes. The two teams took turns drawing stick figures and guessing clues with 30 seconds on the clock.

Indians manager Terry Francona was on hand to provide commentary, poking fun at his players.

If you ever wanted to see Kipnis draw an elephant, now is your chance.

