COLUMBUS – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared some adorable photos on Saturday of polar bear cub Nora for International Polar Bear Day.

Nora now weighs 29 pounds, a big difference from the 1.5 pounds she was at birth.

She is now eating meat in her diet and enjoys playing with her traffic cone and ball in her pool.

The zoo staff also says she is very independent.

39.961176 -82.998794