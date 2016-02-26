‘Get Your Penney’s Worth’: How and when you can get items for one cent at JCPenney…

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Another big retailer is trying out a new promotion to get your business.

JCPenney is rolling out a new campaign called “Get your Penney’s Worth.” 

According to a release, JCPenney will kick off the campaign with a 30-second broadcast spot on Feb. 28. The store’s first week-long Penney Days will also start on Feb. 28 in stores and on jcp.com.

Customers will have the opportunity to buy a regular priced Arizona brand apparel or accessory item and purchase another Arizona apparel or accessory item for just one penny, according to a release.

Upcoming Penney Days will feature in-store items for one cent with no additional purchase required, while supplies last.

The company says it hopes the campaign will get customers to try JCPenney merchandise.

