‘Get Your Penney’s Worth’: How and when you can get items for one cent at JCPenney…

Another big retailer is trying out a new promotion to get your business.

JCPenney is rolling out a new campaign called “Get your Penney’s Worth.”

According to a release, JCPenney will kick off the campaign with a 30-second broadcast spot on Feb. 28. The store’s first week-long Penney Days will also start on Feb. 28 in stores and on jcp.com.

Customers will have the opportunity to buy a regular priced Arizona brand apparel or accessory item and purchase another Arizona apparel or accessory item for just one penny, according to a release.

Upcoming Penney Days will feature in-store items for one cent with no additional purchase required, while supplies last.

The company says it hopes the campaign will get customers to try JCPenney merchandise.

Read more here.