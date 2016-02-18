Man charged in murder of 19-year-old woman in North Royalton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A man has been charged with the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in a North Royalton condo.

Jeffrey Greiner, 25, faces one count of murder. He was arraigned in Parma Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Sunrise Cove off of York Road Tuesday night.

Police said Greiner called 911 after the shooting. Christal Shaver, 19, was taken to Southwest General Hospital, where she died.

Greiner pleaded not guilty and his bond was set at $250,000. His public defender said this was a tragic accident and they were in a happy relationship.

The attorney claimed the suspect did not know there was a bullet in the gun, but Shaver's family does not believe that.

"I just want her back," said Phyllis Shaver, Christal's mom, as she hugged her daughter's favorite pillow. "I need this close to me."

Family and friends said Christal was very active at her church and was always smiling.

"She had such a good heart," her mom said as tears streamed down her face.

