Girl surprises classmate with adorable prom proposal

Kieu-Vi Nguyen decided recently that she wanted to ask her friend Ben Davis to prom.

According to Buzzfeed, Davis has a rare disease called pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, or PKAN, that confines him to a wheelchair.

“He can’t talk anymore so we have really short conversations,” Nguyen said. “Before he was able to say a few words and stuff but now it’s putting his thumb up or down to answer my questions. We’d talk about his week, what he did. Just short conversations.”

She decided that because of their close bond, there was no one better to take to prom.