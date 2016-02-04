× Fox News to host its final GOP primary debate in March

DETROIT, Mich.– The Fox News Channel will host its final Republican presidential primary debate next month.

Anchors Bret Baier, Megyn Kelly and Chris Wallace will moderate the March 3 debate in Detroit, Mich. The state’s primary is on March 8.

Businessman and GOP candidate Donald Trump boycotted the last debate that aired on Fox News. The move was sparked by tensions between Trump and Kelly during the debate in August.

The Dems will also have a debate in Michigan. It will be in Flint on March 6 on CNN.

