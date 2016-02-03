Two inmates escape from correctional facility in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Two men have been on the run for three days from a facility plagued with existing problems revealed in a recent I-Team investigation.

Tyshawn Shepherd, 24, and Lavelle C. Tucker, 32, escaped from the Judge Nancy R. McDonnell Community Based Correctional Facility through a broken window Sunday morning.

Officials with Oriana House, which runs the facility, said one of the men was suspected of having the synthetic marijuana K2, and the other was caught with an unauthorized cell phone.

When staff discovered the offenses, officials said Tucker then used a pool ball to break the window and break free.

In December, the I-Team reported rampant drug abuse at this correctional facility. Our investigation also revealed that out of 60 clients that went AWOL in 2015, only 20 returned.

"I don't think the community is any more at risk," Oriana House Vicce President Bernie Rochford said.

There is no active search for the two escaped inmates. There are warrants for their arrests and once caught, they will be charged with probation violations and will likely face more jail time.

