One year later: Family and friends remember Bobbi Kristina Brown

Exactly one year after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her home, family and friends are remembering Bobbi Kristina Brown and still seeking justice for her.

“It’s still surreal,” her neighbor and close friend Debbie Brooks told PEOPLE. “My heart is so heavy and I miss her every day. Every time I walk by her house, I expect her to come running out.”

Bobbi Kristina’s family is suing her boyfriend Nick Gordon, as they believe he had something to do with her death.

After being found January 31, 2015, Bobbi Kristina spent about 6 months on life support before she passed away.

“She is finally at peace in the arms of God,” the Houston family said in statement. “We want to again thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months.”

