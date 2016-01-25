I-Team: Discipline for Cleveland officers in deadly police chase expected this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned discipline is expected this week and possibly as soon as Tuesday for Cleveland police officers who fired 137 shots and killed two suspects.

The shooting came after a long chase in 2012. Only officer Michael Brelo faced criminal charges, and last year he was cleared. Now, after all this time, multiple sources tell the I TEAM, city officials are finally ready to hand out internal punishment for police department rules violations.

The Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association has already said it plans to appeal any discipline.

