Vigil held to honor Danville police officer killed in the line of duty

DANVILLE, Ohio — More than 100 people attended a candlelight vigil honoring a police officer killed by a man who’s suspected of targeting the officer.

Officer Thomas Cottrell’s body was found late Sunday behind the village municipal building in Danville, about 60 miles northeast of Columbus. Thirty-two-year-old Herschel Ray Jones is being held in Morrow County jail for violating the conditions of his release from prison last year. Charges in Cottrell’s slaying are expected to be filed.

Local residents, officials and members of neighboring police departments prayed and recalled Cottrell’s life as a small town police officer and resident on Tuesday night.

Mayor Robert Dile says Cottrell spent his time doing his job, raising a family and coaching kids.

Cottrell’s girlfriend, Tanya Elliott, says “this crime should never have happened.”

