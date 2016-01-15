Officials warning Cuyahoga County residents about coyotes in the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY - The Cleveland Metroparks are warning residents about the coyotes that may live and hunt around the Cuyahoga County area.

Recently, a dog was killed in the Thousand Oaks area in Macedonia. While several other sightings have also been reported in Brook Park.

Rangers say coyotes can be very fast and elusive, so anyone with small cats, dogs and children should be aware of how quickly they can move. Although they typically come out at night, they can also hunt during the day.

Coyotes can also greatly vary in size. Some smaller ones are only about 20 pounds, but some of the larger ones can be around 50 pounds. The males are typically bigger than the females.

Some coyotes hunt on their own, some hunt in pairs, but packs are not uncommon either.

The owner of a 14-year-old Yorkie mix dog named Romeo says, her beloved little boy was brazenly snatched up by a coyote while standing just feet from her husband on their backyard patio in Macedonia.

"There's no time to react…they’re not afraid of you” said Danielle who asked to be identified by only her first name.

The attack happened last Wednesday while her husband was taking Romeo outside to go to the bathroom. She says, the coyote appeared out of nowhere and grabbed Romeo. Her husband ran after the animal but she says then two other coyotes appeared and threatened him.

“They were about 60 to 65 pounds and and started coming toward him so he stopped and started backing away toward the house,” said Danielle.

Dr Terry Robinson Director of Natural Resources for Cleveland Metroparks says that’s because we’re approaching mating season

“February and March is mating season and coyotes are protective of their dens at that time,” said Dr. Robinson, ”They could feel threatened by the dog and protect their den their mate or their young they’re good parents.”

He says, coyotes typically avoid humans but if you see one don’t run or they will chase you just like a dog. He advises people try to act big and scare them away or throw stuff at them.

He says, what happened to Romeo is extremely rare.

