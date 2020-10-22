City of Cleveland notified of 45 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

*Learn more about Ohio’s vaccination plans for COVID-19 above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been notified of 45 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 5,994 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 148 fatalities.

The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from less than 10 years old to over 100 years old. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

“The pandemic is not over,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “We have seen numbers steadily increasing again and we know there are basic steps all Clevelanders can take to ensure that does not continue – wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing and above all wear a mask.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also released the latest color-coded state map showing coronavirus risk and exposure during his news conference on Thursday.

There are 38 counties in the red level. Northeast Ohio counties in that category are Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Portage, Tuscarawas and Wayne.

“We now only have four counties that are yellow. This is the highest number of red counties and the lowest number of yellow counties to date. That means that 74 percent of Ohioans are living in a red county. Only 1 percent are living in a yellow county,” DeWine said.

