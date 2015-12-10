Heartbreaking photo shows officer comforting police horse as animal takes last breath

HOUSTON, Texas– A heartbreaking image showing an officer in Houston, Texas, comforting a police horse named Charlotte has gone viral after the animal was hit by a truck, according to the Animal Justice League. The organization posted the photo to its Facebook page.

The Animal Justice League said,

“This is a pic of the officer laying with her while she took her last breath. We admire the heart & strength of this officer because as you know, when you lose an animal, to be with them during their last breath is a heartbreaking & tough thing to do. Thank you to him for loving his partner & friend until the end. Our hearts go out to him & the HPD family. 🐴 ❤ RIP Charlotte.”

The Houston Police Department said Charlotte died in the line of duty after the accident; her rider, Officer D. Herrejon, was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but is doing well.

Charlotte served the citizens of Houston for four years. The department said,

“Charlotte came to HPD as an unstarted 2-year old Tennessee Walker from Oklahoma. She thrived in HPD Mounted Patrol’s barefoot and natural horsemanship programs. She passed her evaluation period with flying colors and was working the streets of Downtown Houston within a short time of being started under saddle. She loved her job and was always ready to go to work putting bad guys in jail or giving nuzzles to children. She served the citizens of Houston for 4 years. She will be missed.”

The Houston Police Department shared a video on its Facebook page, as well, thanking everyone for their support.