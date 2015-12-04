Coldwater rolls to fourth state title with win over Canton Central Catholic

COLUMBUS, Ohio— Coldwater won its fourth consecutive state championship Friday with a 35-18 win over Canton Central Catholic in the Division V final.

The Cavaliers never trailed, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions of each half to finish off a 15-0 season.

Senior quarterback Jack Hemmelgarn completed 18-of-27 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, both to classmate Aaron Harlamert, who had seven catches for 142 yards.

Kyle McKibben had two interceptions for the Cavaliers defense, which allowed 44 points in five postseason games.

Kraig Schoenherr scored two touchdowns on the ground for Coldwater, which has collected six state titles in the past 11 years.

John Colangelo scored on a 74-yard screen pass in the third quarter for Canton Central Catholic (11-4).