Eastlake police seek info after woman hurt in hit-and-run
EASTLAKE, Ohio– A 47-year-old woman was hit by a car in Eastlake early Monday morning.
Eastlake police said the victim was walking on Lakeland Boulevard just after 2 a.m. when she was hit. The driver fled the scene, but officers recovered the car’s mirror and two pieces of the fender.
According to police, the car was a 2005 to 2009 silver Kia Spectra.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information should call the Eastlake Police Department at 440-951-1400.
41.630332 -81.447571