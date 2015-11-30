Eastlake police seek info after woman hurt in hit-and-run

Posted 3:25 pm, November 30, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

This is not the actual vehicle. (Photo courtesy: Eastlake police)

EASTLAKE, Ohio– A 47-year-old woman was hit by a car in Eastlake early Monday morning.

Eastlake police said the victim was walking on Lakeland Boulevard just after 2 a.m. when she was hit. The driver fled the scene, but officers recovered the car’s mirror and two pieces of the fender.

According to police, the car was a 2005 to 2009 silver Kia Spectra.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information should call the Eastlake Police Department at 440-951-1400.

Lakeshore Boulevard