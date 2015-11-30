× Eastlake police seek info after woman hurt in hit-and-run

EASTLAKE, Ohio– A 47-year-old woman was hit by a car in Eastlake early Monday morning.

Eastlake police said the victim was walking on Lakeland Boulevard just after 2 a.m. when she was hit. The driver fled the scene, but officers recovered the car’s mirror and two pieces of the fender.

According to police, the car was a 2005 to 2009 silver Kia Spectra.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information should call the Eastlake Police Department at 440-951-1400.

41.630332 -81.447571