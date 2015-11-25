Man sends 240 coconut donuts to college police, reason why leads to teachable moment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Wisconsin-- The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department received an interesting delivery on Monday: 240 donuts. All coconut.

There was no name attached, so they were confused. After doing a little detective work, they tracked down the man who sent them. Police said the reason behind the donut delivery led to a "teachable moment that we're all laughing about now!"

Through back-and-forth emails, police learned the man was ejected from a Badgers game at Camp Randall Stadium. He traveled from California to meet 12 friends for the game. They were all assigned to one section; he was assigned to another. He said when he tried to sit with them, he was surrounded by police, who he said ejected and banned him for the day.

The man explained the donut delivery in the email,

"The delivery was a bit tongue-in-cheek. While I strongly support what you do, and realize the tough job it must be to police college students, I didn't have the best experience at the game Saturday. This was meant as a harmless way to both show general gratitude for the job you do (which is awesome) but slight disdain for my treatment Saturday (which was not so awesome.) Donuts are awesome, but coconut donuts are not so awesome."

The man said he showed respect to the officers that day, but said little respect was shown back. He said, "please remember that not everyone has nefarious intentions."

Someone from the police department emailed him back and said,

"You're exactly right. Coconut donuts are not so awesome. That's why I thought this probably wasn't a "thank you" delivery for our staff." The spokesperson went on to say, "I'm really sorry about your experience at Camp Randall on Saturday. As you can imagine, our officers deal with all sorts of issues and people on game day -- at all sorts of intoxication levels... you got caught in the middle of things... I'll pass this along to our special events staff so they can learn from this."

The spokesperson goes on to say that that the man's idea of sending the donuts was brilliant. The police department sent them to a shelter in the area.

