JeopardyLaura: Internet freaks out over winning contestant’s voice

If you missed #JeopardyLaura tonight, this is what Twitter is collectively laughing at: https://t.co/xOBCrykxHK #Jeopardy — Jillian Stafford (@JillyStaff) November 24, 2015

She went to Vanderbilt University and Yale before becoming a lawyer. Just this week, she took home nearly $40,000 after competing on Jeopardy.

But that’s not why the Internet is going nuts over the Georgia woman named Laura Ashby.

It’s her voice.

Ashby first appeared on Jeopardy Nov. 6 before returning this week after the show’s Tournament of Champions ended.

Viewers took to social media with lots of comments about her vocal inflection.

A parody account was also created on Twitter called “Laura’s Voice.”

Check out some of the Tweets:

Henry VIII had his haters, too. They didn’t get ahead. #Jeopardy #JeopardyLaura — Laura Ashby (@WhoIsLauraAshby) November 24, 2015

Can’t decide which is worse – Matt from a month ago’s smile or Laura’s speech inflectionnnnnnaaa #jeopardy #JeopardyLaura — Kaitlyn (@kaitlynoc3) November 24, 2015

“Why am I doing this on purpahhhhhhse?” — Jeopardy Laura #jeopardy #jeopardylaura — Jeff Adkins (@JeffAdkins14) November 24, 2015

I so wish the guys on #Jeopardy would start saying hundreeeed and thousaand like #JeopardyLaura. @silversly @LauraJeopardy — GingerBeardMan (@GngrBeard) November 24, 2015

Standby for TV gold. #JeopardyLaura is baaaaaack! — Tony Pierce (@TonyPierceKC) November 23, 2015

I can’t stop checking the #jeopardylaura hashtag, and it’s been a whole day. Is this normal? Guys? #jeopardylauraishauntingme — Stephanie Green (@eteffi) November 7, 2015

Yes. Laura and I are done. Great game by Julia. Enjoy her voice everyone. You’ll miss me. Admit it. Sorry for possible spoiler. #Jeopardy — Laura’s Voice (@LauraJeopardy) November 25, 2015

Laura is still sleeping but once again I’m awake. I wanted to thank everyone for supporting us (and this Twitter page). Thank you! #Jeopardy — Laura’s Voice (@LauraJeopardy) November 25, 2015

Read more here.