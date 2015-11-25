#JeopardyLaura: Internet freaks out over winning contestant’s voice

She went to Vanderbilt University and Yale before becoming a lawyer. Just this week, she took home nearly $40,000 after competing on Jeopardy.

But that’s not why the Internet is going nuts over the Georgia woman named Laura Ashby.

It’s her voice.

Ashby first appeared on Jeopardy Nov. 6 before returning this week after the show’s Tournament of Champions ended.

Viewers took to social media with lots of comments about her vocal inflection.

A parody account was also created on Twitter called “Laura’s Voice.”

