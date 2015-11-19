× Elyria police officer indicted on several charges including menacing by stalking and bribery

ELYRIA, Ohio – Elyria Patrolman Thomas Orsik was indicted on Thursday on several felony and misdemeanor charges.

A Grand Jury in Lorain County indicted Orsik after hearing all of the facts of the case.

He was indicted on one count of bribery, two counts of menacing by stalking and one count of tampering with evidence. He was also indicted on 9 misdemeanor charges.

The misdemeanor charges include three counts of solicitation, two counts of menacing, one count of tele-communication harassment, one count of falsification, one count of voyeurism and one count of dereliction of duty.

While the criminal charges are being investigated further, the Elyria Police Department is conducting an Administrative investigation as well.

Orsik is currently on paid leave while the matter is investigated.