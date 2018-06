CLEVELAND– A man accused of robbing a Cleveland bank, located less than a block away from a junior high school, was arrested Tuesday.

The 37-year-old man walked into the Key Bank on St. Clair Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Monday and gave a note to the teller, the Cleveland Division of the FBI said. The suspect got away with cash, but no weapon was seen and no one was injured.

The bank is near Collinwood Junior High School.

41.552728 -81.576367