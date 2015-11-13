× Playoffs Week 2: It’s the season finale of Friday Night Touchdown!

Tonight is the season finale of Friday Night Touchdown.

Defending champion Benedictine dominated Nick Best and the Bay Rockets at Lakewood Stadium.

Massillon Perry topped Dresden Tri Valley 40-14, while West Geauga fell to St. Vincent St. Mary 42-0,

Mayfield narrowly defeated Warren G. Harding 23-21 and Warren JFK topped Toronto 40-6.

All the rest of tonight’s winners will be on Friday Night Touchdown at 11!

