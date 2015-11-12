Cleveland clergy call for independent prosecutor in Tamir Rice case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Several area clergy members will call for an independent prosecutor in the case of a 12-year-old boy shot and killed by Cleveland police.

Officers were called to the Cudell Recreation Center on Nov. 22, 2014 for a report of a male with a gun. Police told Rice to put down the weapon before shooting him, according to the Cleveland Division of Police. The boy died the next day and police later learned the gun was airsoft.

The group of clergy members sent a letter to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McCinty, saying they believe the public trust has been compromised. They also stated the investigation in Rice's death took too long.

"We respectfully request the Cuyahoga prosecutor step aside," Rev. Dr. Jawanza Colvin said.

The group includes Colvin, Olivet Institutional Baptist Church; Rev. Dr. William Myers, New Mount Zion Baptist Church; Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk, Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple; Rev. Dr. Ken Chalker, University Circle United Methodist Church; and Rev. Joseph Cherry, Unitarian Universalist Society.

Rice's mother has repeatedly asked for a special prosecutor to investigate her son's shooting death.

The Rice family released the following statement through their attorney:

"The Rice family is grateful to the Jonathan Witmer-Rich's opinion that a jury must decide the officers' guilt, his continued personal praise of his so-called 'experts' and their reports when their lack of credibility has been uncovered due to the authors' suspect backgrounds and the facts they ignore and manufacture, his refusal to say he'll give the grand jury the information undermining his experts' credibility, and his nasty and unprofessional attack on Ms. Rice—all leads the Rice family and apparently the clergy too to the devastating conclusion that the process is a charade. The prosecutor is, the family believes, trying to avoid accountability for the officers—and trying to avoid accountability for himself in the way he is going about it."

Earlier this month, prosecutors and members of a grand jury went to Cudell Recreation Center.

Continuing coverage on Tamir Rice here