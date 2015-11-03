It’s Election Day! Here’s what you need to know…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND --Election officials in two of Ohio's counties say lines of voters dwindled some after an early wave of Ohioans who cast their ballots early in the state's general election.

Ohio voters are deciding on three statewide issues when they head to the polls.

The initiative generating the most debate is Issue 3, which would legalize marijuana in the state of Ohio.

But Issue 2 aims to prevent adding amendments to the state constitution that allow monopolies, like Issue 3.

For the first time in nearly 30 years, Akron residents will not see Don Plusquellic's name listed for mayor. Plusquellic announced his resignation in May. Voters will chose between Democrat Daniel Horrigan, Republican Eddie Sipplen and William N. Melver.

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections spokesman Mike West said no problems had been reported at the county's 395 polling places and absentee and early voting numbers were at expected levels. But West says a warm, sunny day could help boost turnout at the polls.

Thirty percent of registered voters in the county, which includes Cleveland, voted in the November 2013 general election.

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m.

Learn more about the three ballot issues below:

Issue 1: Creates bipartisan process for legislative districts

Issue 2: Anti-monopoly amendment

Issue 3: Legalizes marijuana for recreational and medicinal use

