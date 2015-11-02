× Browns’ Josh McCown sore, not known if he’ll play against Bengals

CLEVELAND— Browns coach Mike Pettine says quarterback Josh McCown is sore and it’s not yet known if he’ll play Thursday in Cincinnati.

McCown injured his ribs in the second half of Sunday’s loss to Arizona. Pettine would not disclose the results of X-rays taken on McCown, who has taken a pounding in recent weeks. The 36-year-old was limited in practice last week with a sore right shoulder and bruised ribs.

Although he was in pain, McCown continued to play against the Cardinals. At one point, McCown waved off backup Johnny Manziel, who had taken a few steps onto the field.

Pettine said cornerback Joe Haden and safety Donte Whitner are in the league’s concussion protocol after sustaining head injuries Sunday. Pettine didn’t rule out the starters from playing against the Bengals, but conceded it would be “extremely difficult” to be cleared given the short week.

