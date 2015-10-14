Download: Company requires employee to give part of salary to parents

A policy by a company in China is forcing employees to give part of their salary to their parents.

BBC reports an unnamed beauty salon chain says it wants to promote good moral values among its employees. It takes about 10 percent of single employees’ salaries and five percent of married employees’ salaries and wires it to their parents.

In Chinese culture, most parents actually expect to receive part of their children’s salaries once they start earning a wage.

And it’s not just their money but also their time.

In 2013, China passed a law mandating those who live apart from their elderly parents must visit them frequently.

