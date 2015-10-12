Fox 8 Jukebox: Cornell University’s ‘Men Of Last Call’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ITHACA, NY - The members of this award winning all-male a cappella group are students from Cornell University.

Every year during their Fall break the ensemble visits a member's hometown and this year Solon native Grant Behnke convinced the group to come to Cleveland. Grant is a former Solon High School student.

Click here to learn more about the Men Of Last Call.

