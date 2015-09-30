Local keyboardist to benefit from annual ‘Tommy Amato Rock Relief’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As a musician and cancer survivor, drummer Tommy Amato knows how it feels to have the support of fellow musicians.

Back in 2004, 900 people showed up when friends Andy Gerome and Julie Matthews held the first Tommy Amato Rock Relief.

Amato was grateful and overwhelmed and decided he would pay it forward to other Cleveland-area musicians battling cancer.

The event is now in it's 12th year. This year's show, which is Sunday at the Hard Rock Rocksino, will benefit Donna Bernsdorf. She plays keyboards for "That 80's Band" and is currently battling ovarian cancer.

Some of Bernsdorf's bandmates, along with drummer Tommy Amato, performed on Fox 8 News in the Morning on Wednesday to help promote the show.

For more information, click here.

