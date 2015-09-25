Court hearing scheduled for man accused of causing disturbance at local mosque

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio-A man arrested for ethnic intimidation is expected to be in court this morning.

According to Parma police spokesman Lt. Kevin Riley, the man showed up at the Islamic Center of Cleveland on West 130th Street Thursday and claimed he wanted to join the mosque but then began calling members "pedophiles."

Hasan Saleh witnessed the incident and told FOX 8, "He had asked about registration the gentleman said no need for registration you`re welcome to come in. He said well no, I like to molest children...the kid said, well you have to leave and he kind of charged at him. "

Police were nearby directing traffic at the mosque because of the religious holiday and when the man attempted to leave the area, he was captured by Parma officers a short time later. Police say they found an ax in his vehicle after pulling him over.

The suspect is being held on felony ethnic intimidation but has not yet been charged. He is due in court at 10:30 a.m. today.