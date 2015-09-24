Police look for woman accused of setting pajamas on fire at South Euclid Walmart

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio- Police are looking for a woman accused of starting a fire inside the Walmart in South Euclid.

It happened at the store on Warrensville Center Road shortly before noon on Sept. 18.

South Euclid police said the woman set fire to a rack of children’s pajamas as a diversion so she could steal a bicycle.

The suspect is now wanted for arson. Anyone with information on the woman’s identity should call the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234.

