Police investigating threatening social media post which mentions Ohio University

ATHENS, Ohio-- Ohio University said police are investigating a threatening social media post that mentions the university.

The social media account claims to be associated with ISIS. According to a release from the university, "Thousands of social media accounts claim a connection to ISIS, and post threats daily against organizations across the country. However, those threats and affiliations are often not authentic."

Ohio University said its police department, in working with state and federal partners, believes the risk associated with the post is low. However, the university said because safety is its top priority, a message was sent to the community as a precaution.

The university said an image of a document posted on the social media account contained directory information for one of the university's academic departments that is available through public platforms. Ohio University said the image did not include any personal or home-related information. The academic department was also contacted.

According to the release, the post did not contain a specific threat against any individual, but referenced Ohio University.