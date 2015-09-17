Man threatens manager during robbery at Akron store

Posted 11:50 am, September 17, 2015, by
AKRON, Ohio- Police are looking for the man and woman who robbed an Akron Family Dollar earlier this month.

It happened at the store on South Main Street on Sept. 2 at about 8 p.m.

Akron police said the suspects loaded a cart with items, then left the Family Dollar without paying. The store manager confronted the pair. That’s when the man reached around his back, as if he had a weapon, and threatened the employee.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Leslie with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490. Police considered the suspects armed and dangerous.

 