Man threatens manager during robbery at Akron store

AKRON, Ohio- Police are looking for the man and woman who robbed an Akron Family Dollar earlier this month.

It happened at the store on South Main Street on Sept. 2 at about 8 p.m.

Akron police said the suspects loaded a cart with items, then left the Family Dollar without paying. The store manager confronted the pair. That’s when the man reached around his back, as if he had a weapon, and threatened the employee.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Leslie with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490. Police considered the suspects armed and dangerous.