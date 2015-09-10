× Cleveland seminar looks at attracting refugees to the city

CLEVELAND — Cleveland wants refugees and other immigrants to know they are welcome in the city.

City officials and various local groups are planning a refugee workshop on Thursday to discuss how to make Cleveland more welcoming to those moving from other countries.

“Open Doors to a Welcoming City,” will be held at Ariel International Center on East 40th Street today from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sponsors say about 300 people are expected to attend the half-day event, including public officials, academics, and civic and business leaders. Mayor Frank Jackson is slated to attend.

Backers of the event include the Cleveland Foundation, the Community West Foundation and the Refugee Services Collaborative of Greater Cleveland.