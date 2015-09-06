× Cleveland teenager shot and killed driving car

CLEVELAND – A 19-year-old Cleveland teenager was shot and killed as she sat in a car at a traffic light early Saturday morning.

Police tell Fox 8 that Lexus Kimbro was driving with a passenger in her car at around 4 a.m. Saturday when she stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of East 76th and Harvard Avenue. Someone from outside the car, possibly in another car, shot into the vehicle, hitting her in her torso and arm. Her passenger got her into the back seat of the car and drove off to find help. He eventually flagged down an Oakwood Village Police officer, who called for help. Kimbro was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she died of her injuries. Her passenger was not injured.

The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating this and Fox 8 will have updates as they become available.

41.448769 -81.634240