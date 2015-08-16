× Milone returns from DL to help Twins beat Indians 4-1

MINNEAPOLIS — Tommy Milone returned from the disabled list and pitched five innings, Kurt Suzuki had two key RBIs and the Minnesota Twins beat Carlos Carrasco and the Cleveland Indians 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Trevor Plouffe hit his 17th home run and four Twins relievers held Cleveland scoreless over the final four innings, capped by Glen Perkins working the ninth for his 31st save.

The Twins took a 2-1 lead after Suzuki lined a single to center field that scored Miguel Sano and Eduardo Nunez in the second inning.

That was all the scoring Minnesota could muster against Carrasco (11-9), who struck out seven in seven innings.

Milone (6-3), making his first start since coming off the DL with a left elbow strain, was limited to 76 pitches. He allowed one run on three hits with three strikeouts to help the Twins win just their third series since the All-Star break.