Valerie Harper hospitalized after falling ill before musical

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Officials at a Maine playhouse say Valerie Harper has been hospitalized after falling ill before a performance.

Officials at the Ogunquit Playhouse say the 75-year-old actress, who has battled cancer, was taken to a hospital Wednesday before the evening performance of “Nice Work If You Can Get It.”

A statement Thursday says she’s “resting comfortably and will remain in the hospital for observation for the time being.”

Bradford Kenney, executive artistic director, says playhouse officials and audiences are encouraged to hear that she’s feeling better.

Harper has been performing in the production as Millicent Winter, along with Sally Struthers as Duchess Estonia Dulworth.

Harper has had a number of roles on Broadway, the big screen and TV. She’s well known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”