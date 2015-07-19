Woman dies in Geauga County crash

Posted 9:00 am, July 19, 2015, by , Updated at 09:01AM, July 19, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWBURY, OH – A Burton woman was killed in a two car crash in Geauga County Saturday evening, and alcohol and drugs are said to factor into the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells Fox 8 that Holly Fritz was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt east on Pekin Road in Newbury when her car crossed over the center line. She hit a car being driven by Janet Covell of Newbury head on.

Both women were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Fritz, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died from her injuries. Covell was listed as having non-life threatening injuries.

The Patrol is still investigating the accident.

 