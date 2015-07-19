× Woman dies in Geauga County crash

NEWBURY, OH – A Burton woman was killed in a two car crash in Geauga County Saturday evening, and alcohol and drugs are said to factor into the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells Fox 8 that Holly Fritz was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt east on Pekin Road in Newbury when her car crossed over the center line. She hit a car being driven by Janet Covell of Newbury head on.

Both women were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Fritz, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died from her injuries. Covell was listed as having non-life threatening injuries.

The Patrol is still investigating the accident.