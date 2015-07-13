Police: 2 dead, 3 injured in ambush-style shooting against Chicago-area officers

RIVER FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a shotgun-wielding man opened fire on suburban Chicago police officers responding to a 911 house call about a woman who was having trouble breathing.

River Forest Deputy Police Chief James O’Shea says the 24-year-old man “ambushed” the officers shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday and that they returned fire, killing him. He says two officers suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. One was shot in his bullet-proof vest and the second was treated for other injuries.

Authorities say a 60-year-old man was found dead in the home and the attacker’s 59-year-old mother was found with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital.

Police say shootings inside the home were “domestic” and happened before they arrived.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the deaths but didn’t provide further details.