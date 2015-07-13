19th Malone Scholarship Golf Classic held to benefit fund for college students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio -- One of the biggest golf tournaments in Northeast Ohio took place Monday.

The Malone Scholarship Golf Classic was held at Westfield Group Country Club in Westfield Center.

Fox 8's own Kristi Capel was there Monday to take part in the big day.

The event benefits the Jimmy Malone Scholarship Fund.

The fund began in 1993 when Jimmy Malone, his wife, April, and their daughter, Angela, wanted to help college students pay for their textbooks.

Since then, the Malone Scholarship Golf Classic has helped raise over $3.2 million. It's also helped over 150 students go to college.

