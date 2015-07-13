19th Malone Scholarship Golf Classic held to benefit fund for college students

Posted 2:11 pm, July 13, 2015, by , Updated at 05:23PM, July 13, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio -- One of the biggest golf tournaments in Northeast Ohio took place Monday.

The Malone Scholarship Golf Classic was held at Westfield Group Country Club in Westfield Center.

Fox 8's own Kristi Capel was there Monday to take part in the big day.

The event benefits the Jimmy Malone Scholarship Fund.

The fund began in 1993 when Jimmy Malone, his wife, April, and their daughter, Angela, wanted to help college students pay for their textbooks.

2015 Malone Scholarship Golf Classic

2015 Malone Scholarship Golf Classic

Since then, the Malone Scholarship Golf Classic has helped raise over $3.2 million. It's also helped over 150 students go to college.