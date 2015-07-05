2 people dead, 3 missing after boat capsizes in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky authorities say two people were killed and three remain missing after the pontoon boat they were riding in hit a barge and capsized in the Ohio River.

Louisville Fire Chief Greg Frederick corrected earlier reports that three people were killed and that the boat struck the Clark Memorial Bridge.

Frederick said nine people were aboard the boat and that four were rescued after the accident shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday.

He said the barge was in a construction site about a mile upstream from the bridge.

Frederick said the fatalities include one adult and one child. He confirmed earlier reports that a child is among the missing. Authorities will search for survivors until Sunday night, he said.

No identifications have been released.