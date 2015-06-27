A rainy, floody weekend in northeast Ohio – send us your pictures

NORTHEAST OHIO – As we wade through another wet weekend here in northeast Ohio, many of us are also dealing with flooding. Flood watches continue through Sunday morning. If you have a good picture of this wild and wet weather, share it with us.

And if all this rain has got you down, why not take a cue from Archie the boxer of Berlin Heights? He’s enjoying the water!

***If you decide to take a picture of the storms, please be careful. Take the picture only if it's safe to do so.***

