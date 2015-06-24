× Seared Pork Belly with Sweet Plantains

Seared Local Pork Belly with Pineapple Salsa and Sweet Plantain

3 lbs pork belly

1 tbsp each of cumin, paprika, oregano, allepo pepper

2 tbsp salt

2 tbsp dk brown sugar

2 tbsp sofrito & recaito( seasoning, mix of herbs and peppers and garlic found in most supermarkets or spanish stores)

Preheat oven 500°

First score the top by slicing just the fatty top criss cross pattern

Next mix dry and wet ingredients all together and just rub it all over the belly

Next pop in the oven for about 10 to 15 min or until you see the fat turning brown, the reduce to 325° and let roast for about 2 hours checking periodically.

Pull out and let it rest.

Pineapple salsa

1 pineapple

Juice of 3 limes

1/4 cup chopped sweet onion

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

1 tsp chopped fresh oregano

2 chopped garlic cloves

1 tsp cumin

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt pepper to taste

Take all the skin off the pineapple, slice and grill ( I don’t core just yet because it’s easier to flip them over when you’re grilling, then I remove the core after grilling

Now chop up pineapple and add all ingredients together and mix.

Done!

Last…Sweet Plantain

1 very ripe plantain

Oil for frying

Sea salt

When you buy a ripened plantain, having blackened skin on the plantain is actually good not bad in this case, this will make for a nice sweet caramelization when you fry.

Peel….cut……fry…..then sprinkle with salt.

Now assemble!

Chop pork belly

Spoon some of your salsa right on top

Lay down the plantain on the side.