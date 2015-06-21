Crews recover body of 16-year-old from Ashland County spillway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRYSVILLE, Ohio- The body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered from a spillway near Pleasant Hill Lake in Perrysville on Sunday.

Crews had been searching since Friday evening when one teen was rescued and another drowned in the waters near the dam. Ashland County Sheriff's Lt. Scott Smart said the boy's remains were found Sunday afternoon.

Smart said two teenage girls were swimming in the spillway and the boy jumped in when he saw one struggling in the water.

"He was a friend of the victim. He seen the victim in distress, tried to help,” he said.

Rangers pulled the 14-year-old girl to safety, but the 16-year-old girl did not survive. Her body was found about a quarter of a mile downstream Friday night.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources spent Saturday using sonar and cadaver dogs to search for the 16-year-old boy.

The dangers in the water made this a difficult recovery effort. Even the trained divers were not permitted to search underwater.

"The level of water wasn't out primary problem. It was the obstructions in the water, the snags, the debris, the current; the undertow. Those were our biggest obstacles in the water,” Smart aid. "The dogs led us right to the area that we needed to be."

The names of the teens have not been released, but the search brought many family members and friends in this tight-knit community to the banks of the spillway.

“It speaks to people being respectful of water and knowing their surroundings. If it looks dangerous, chances are it probably is," Smart said.

40.640553 -82.343833