Former Rep. Steve LaTourette files claim over missed cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Congressman Steve LaTourette, ill with pancreatic cancer, has filed a claim against the government over the treatment he received from his Capitol doctors. He contends they failed to pass along critical information about a lesion on the organ and the need for follow-up monitoring.

LaTourette, a Republican who represented an Ohio district, has filed administrative claims against the government in anticipation of filing a lawsuit later. But papers filed with a federal court in Washington say LaTourette "is likely to succumb to rapid physical and cognitive deterioration" and urge that he be allowed to testify now since he may not be able to when any lawsuit is filed.

Under rules for claims against the government, the U.S. has six months to respond to LaTourette's claims, which were filed earlier this month.